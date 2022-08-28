Mastermind of 16 interstate ATM frauds in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 27

With the arrest of three suspects, including the mastermind, by the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell (AFIC) of the crime branch, the Haryana Police have cracked two untraced cases in the state.

The police have also seized 17 ATM cards from them.

A police spokesperson today said in the first case, an AFIC team from Yamunanagar had arrested ATM fraud mastermind Jaiveer Singh of Hisar, who was currently residing in Sultanpuri, Delhi. He is an accused in 16 ATM fraud cases in Delhi, Haryana and UP.

In January, Ranveer Singh of Gandhi Nagar had lodged a complaint with the Yamunanagar police, alleging that an unknown person changed his ATM card. When he came home, he was shocked to see that Rs 90,000 had been withdrawn from his account through illegal transactions.

In another case, the Rohtak team nabbed two men for committing Rs 3.43-lakh fraud. Ajit of Jhajjar had lodged a complaint that on July 25, 2021, he had given his ATM card to his son. The suspects, Kamal and Sumit, fraudulently changed the card and carried out the transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh.