Mastermind of fake marksheet gang held

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 29

The CIA-2 unit of the Panipat police arrested the kingpin of the gang involved in issuing fake migration certificates and certificates of Class X and XII.

The arrested person has been identified as Pawan Rana of Rohtak.

The police have recovered 111 marksheets of Class X and XII, 51 migration certificates, 44 stamps, a printer, a laptop and Rs 50,000 from his possession.

Rana was produced in a court today and was sent to judicial custody.

Inspector Virender, in-charge, CIA-2, said the accused had joined the Haryana Police in 2004, but was terminated from the department due to long absence from the duty in 2014.

Rana had registered a society by the name of Fit JEE Council School Education in 2011, whose name was changed to Council of School Education in 2016, Virender added.

“After some time, Rana came in contact with Harish Mittal of Panipat and two others, who used to fill forms for Haryana Open Board. Later, they started the business of making fake certificates of the past and present years,” Virender said.

Rana had sold around 700 fake marksheets to his associates in return of lakhs of rupees, the CIA-2 in-charge said.

A complaint against Rana was lodged by Balwan, a resident of Kurukshetra, against Harish Mittal, who was maintaining an office at Ram Lal Chowk for fake certificates of Class XII.

Balwan had deposited Rs 1.5 lakh and documents to Mittal in February this year and was provided with a certificate of Class XII, which he found to be fake.

Following the complaint, SP Shashank Kumar Sawan ordered a probe in the matter. Harish was arrested on May 16.