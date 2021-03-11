Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Puri is the third Bhondsi prison inmate to die after suffering from TB in the last 18 days, says a senior official

Mastermind of Rs 400 crore Citibank scam Shivraj Puri dies of TB in Bhondsi prison

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

Gurugram, May 20

Shivraj Puri, the alleged mastermind behind the Rs 400-crore Citibank scam of 2010 who was lodged in a Bhondsi prison, has died at a Delhi hospital, officials said on Friday.

Puri (46) was suffering from tuberculosis (TB), they said.

This is the third Bhondsi prison inmate to die after suffering from TB in the last 18 days, a senior official said.

According to him, Puri was in prison since November 2020 in a case of fraud registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

He was undergoing treatment at the LRS Hospital, Mehrauli. Puri died around 9:30 am on Thursday, the official said.

Puri was arrested by Gurugram Police from Dehradun in November 2020 in a case of land fraud. He had been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) earlier, he said.

Puri was first nabbed in 2010 in connection with the Rs 400-crore Citibank scam. He was charged with luring high net worth individuals and corporate entities into making investments and then diverting the money to the stock market and causing huge losses to the tune of Rs 405.52 crores, police said.

Working as a relationship manager with Citibank, Shivraj had allegedly siphoned off money amounting to Rs 400 crore of various customers to fictitious accounts, they said.

After coming out of prison on bail in 2018, he went into hiding and also cheated many more people. He was declared a proclaimed offender in 2018 and arrested in 2020, the police added.

On May 2, inmate Shakeel (27) of Nuh district, who was lodged in the prison in a case under the POCSO Act, died in LRS hospital, Delhi, after suffering from TB.

Another inmate, Sandeep, alias Sonu, (45) of Inchapuri village, who was convicted in a murder case in 2010 and was suffering from TB, died on Tuesday, the prison official said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

2
Punjab 1-year RI

In jail, Sidhu to go without wages for 3 months

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to surrender in Patiala court today after SC sentences him to one-year jail

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu seeks time to surrender on medical grounds after jail term

5
Chandigarh

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

6
Punjab

Raja Warring comes in support of Navjot Sidhu ‘at this difficult hour’

7
Punjab

Worried for Navjot Sidhu today, sad he has to go through so much: Bunny Sandhu who was earlier acquitted in the case

8
Punjab

Supreme Court awards one-year RI to Navjot Singh Sidhu in '88 road rage case

9
Punjab

e-ticketing scam worth crores unearthed, PRTC orders probe

10
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

Don't Miss

View All
Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
World

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist
Ludhiana

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in Ludhiana district

In daughter’s memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids
Amritsar

In daughter's memory: Amritsar couple finds a novel way to educate poor kids

Murder convicts’ relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail
Haryana

Eco-crusaders: Murder convicts' relentless efforts blossom at Rohtak jail

Top News

Navjot Sidhu reaches Patiala court

Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail

The former Punjab Congress president surrendered before cour...

2019 Hyderabad encounter: SC appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops

Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...

Supreme Court suggests handing over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge

A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...

Keep watch, send sick passengers’ samples from Monkeypox-affected nations to NIV: Government to officials

Keep watch, send sick passengers’ samples from Monkeypox-affected nations to NIV: Government to officials

The Union health ministry has also directed airport and port...

Punjab government to start 75 mohalla clinics on August 15

Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15

75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...

Cities

View All

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Probe digging case, submit report in five days: Amritsar Mayor

Buses off road for 2nd day, passengers suffer in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Tenders floated for 8 parking lots in Amritsar

Mini-bus operators call off their strike after assurance of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar

The parched lot

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Lookout circular issued against GBP directors

Ragpicker bludgeoned to death in Chandigarh's Sector 38

Custody of Minors: Children's best interests have to be kept in mind, says High Court

PGI head's DP used to send WhatsApp messages to doctor

Chandigarh reports 6 fresh Covid cases

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Over 20 shops gutted in massive fire at Delhi’s Jhandewalan cycle market

Man, woman die after jumping off 22nd-floor Greater Noida flat

Showers, gusty winds in Delhi provide relief from scorching heat

Want more water, ask Punjab to release Haryana's share: Khattar to Delhi govt

Maid assaulted by Delhi couple, found in pool of urine, hair chopped: Police

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

Battle for supremacy: Congress MLA vs AAP rages on in Phillaur

BSF personnel to assist Jalandhar police in maintaining law and order

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Power theft by guest house

2 travel agents booked for duping youth of Rs 8L

STF cracks Ludhiana bomb blast case, arrests 4 for providing technical support to traffickers

Ludhiana court blast case: Five, including juvenile, arrested

Stubble burning cases decline, but Ludhiana city remains second most polluted in Punjab

Ireo Waterfront Pvt Ltd bank accounts frozen

Samrala man found murdered

Jagraon: Three boys drown in Sutlej

2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah

Patiala: 2 brothers killed as car falls into nullah on Devigarh road

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Patiala MC seeks status report on 'land encroachment' at Kolan Wala Toba

Govt to spend Rs 503 crore to overhaul Patiala's water pipe network

Rajpura man arrested for hurting religious sentiments