Master’s course in paediatrics likely to begin at KCGMC

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 17

The Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) is likely to start an MD course in paediatrics from the new academic session in January 2024.

A team of Pandit BD Sharma University of Medical Sciences, Rohtak, has already conducted an inspection to check the facilities and infrastructure for the course. Besides, the state government has already submitted an essentiality certificate to the university to start the course.

“After the inspection by the university and submission of a certificate from the government, we are going to apply for two seats in this course on the portal of the National Medical Commission (NMC), which will inspect the infrastructure, clinical material and other supportive facilities required to start the course. We are expected to get the nod and likely to start the course from the new session,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC.

At present, the KCGMC has 19 seats for MD courses in basic and para-clinical subjects, including four each in anatomy, bio-chemistry, micro biology, three in physiology, two each in pharmacology and forensic medicine.

