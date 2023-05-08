Maternal mortality in Ambala up, most deaths in rural areas

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, May 7

A jump in the maternal mortality rate (MMR) in the last two years has become a matter of concern for the health officials in the district. The MMR is the annual number of female deaths per 1 lakh live births.

While the MMR in 2019-20 (April to March) was 66 in the district, it dropped to 37 in 2020-21, jumped to 61 in 2021-22 and then further increased to 72 in 2022-23. The state average is 110.

As many as 13 women died during 2019-20, seven during 2020-21, 12 in 2021-22 and 14 in 2022-23.

Of 14 deaths, 11 women belonged to rural areas. Of these 11, three died due to eclampsia (seizures that occur during a woman’s pregnancy or shortly after giving birth), four due to excessive bleeding, two due to sepsis and one each due to severe anaemia and pulmonary embolism (condition in which arteries in the lungs are blocked by a blood clot).

A gap between the antenatal care registration and the deliveries is also a matter of concern. In 2022-23, the total ANC registrations were 17,244 while 19,052 deliveries were recorded. However, an official said the gap was primarily due to the women from neighbouring districts and even from Punjab reaching Ambala for deliveries.

The department claims that institutional deliveries have risen in the district and 99.9 per cent deliveries take place in hospitals. In the last two years, only two deliveries at home were reported.

Deputy Civil Surgeon (Mother and Child Health) Dr Sangeeta Goyal, said: “Every single death is reviewed so that the facilities are further improved and no such case has come to my notice where the expectant women were not provided treatment on time. Strict directions have been given to the ANMs and ASHA workers in the field to ensure that all facilities are provided and checkups are done as per the guidelines and to detect the high-risk pregnant (HRP) women. Sincere efforts are being made to improve the MMR.”

Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said: “Pregnant women with high-risk pregnancy are being monitored and a list of such patients is provided to the medical officers of their area. The officials have been directed to identify the cause of the patient being on the list of HRP and provide medical attention accordingly. It has come to notice that sometimes people hide their symptoms and health issues till the last moment and but they are advised to immediately contact the health department so that life of mother and child could be saved.”