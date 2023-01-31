Matter of pride, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Shafali Verma's family in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 30

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met family members of Shafali Verma, skipper of the India U-19 women team, at her residence in Rohtak on Monday.

Congratulating them for their daughter’s historic achievement, the CM said the country and state were proud of Shafali and her team for creating history by winning the first-ever ICC trophy. He also offered the family members sweets to celebrate the success.

“The Indian women’s cricket team has won the Under-19 World Cup under the leadership of Haryana’s daughter, which is a matter of pride for every Haryanvi,” said Khattar while talking to the family members.

The CM also extended his best wishes to the young Indian squad. During the meeting, Shafali’s grandfather Sant Lal Verma and father Sanjeev Verma presented a shawl to the Chief Minister. The Indian women’s under-19 cricket team won the World Cup by defeating England on Sunday evening. In the final match played on 29 January, the Indian team defeated England by seven wickets. With this India became the first country to win this tournament.

