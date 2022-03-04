Maximum rape cases registered in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

Gurugram tops in the number of rape cases registered every year at 212 while Mewat with 20 has the highest number of gang rape cases registered in 2021.

This government was replying to an unstarred question by Independent MLA Balraj Kundu on the total number of rapes and gang rapes registered between 2014 and 2021.

The reply by Home Minister Anil Vij mentioned that rapes had increased from 944 to 1,548 while gang rapes had decreased from 206 to 176.

Against 944 rape cases in which probes were completed in 2014, probes were completed in 1,348 cases in 2021. The number stands at 206 and 152, respectively, in the gangrape cases. —