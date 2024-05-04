May-end deadline, but only 70% work done at Karnal’s new gymnastics, fencing facility

Parveen Arora
Karnal, May 3
The project to set up a four-storey, state-of-the-art facility dedicated to gymnastics and fencing for sportspersons is grappling with slow pace of construction. Even as the deadline is May-end, the authorities say 70 per cent of the work had been completed so far.
This facility, a crucial part of the second phase of the Karna Stadium’s redevelopment, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 12.59 crore.
“The ground floor is designated for stilt parking, ensuring convenient access for athletes and visitors. A spacious fencing hall with double height is being constructed for rigorous training sessions required for honing fencing skills at the first floor of the building,” said an official associated with the work, which is being constructed under the Karnal Smart City project.
“A weightlifting hall, along with a VIP lounge, is being constructed at the second floor, while a dedicated gymnastic hall, featuring double height ceilings, along with a VIP lounge and an instructor room are being constructed at the third floor,” he added.
“An additional hall along with another VIP lounge is being constructed on the fourth floor,” he said, adding that the focus was on waterproofing, truss installation and the set-up of mumty structures on the terrace to ensure structural integrity. Besides, infrastructural components including sewer lines, manholes, drainage systems, water supply mechanisms, tanks, external painting and plastering will also be ensured by the agency.
The work on this project started in November 2022. The agency has to complete the civil work by the end of May. The equipment of the gymnastic hall will be installed by another agency. Officials said it would be purchased after the model code of conduct is lifted.
Ramphal, GM, Karnal Smart City Ltd., an agency looking after the Karnal Smart City project, said the agency had been directed to ensure the completion of work before the deadline. “We are hopeful that the agency will complete the work before the deadline,” said the GM.
