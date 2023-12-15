Mayor drives e-rickshaw to spread cleanliness message

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 14

Residents and shopkeepers of twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri were taken by surprise when they saw Mayor Madan Chauhan driving an e-rickshaw on city roads.

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has launched a special drive through e-rickshaws to educate people about cleanliness.

The Mayor drove an e-rickshaw on several roads, including the Railway road, Radaur road, Chhoti Line, Mira Bai Bazaar and Jagadhri Workshop road.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (AMC) Dheeraj Kumar sat on the seat of the e-rickshaw next to the Mayor.

During this awareness drive, the Mayor warned the shopkeepers and the general public not to throw garbage in the open.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to make the twin cities garbage-free. After carrying out a special drive to collect garbage from vacant plots and roadsides, we have started a special awareness drive on cleanliness through e-rickshaws,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He also asked the people to take a photo of any heap of garbage around them and send it to the WhatsApp number (7082410524) of the MC.

The residents of the twin cities and shopkeepers were surprised when they saw the Mayor driving an e-rickshaw. “I couldn’t believe that the Mayor was driving an e-rickshaw. But, it is a good initiative to make the people aware about cleanliness,” said Anil Kaushik of Professor Colony.

AMC Dheeraj Kumar said an awareness drive through e-rickshaws was launched on Tuesday to make people aware about cleanliness and not throwing garbage in the open.

“Recently, heaps of garbage lying in open spaces, vacant plots and roadside sites were cleaned. Now, if anyone throws garbage in the open, he/she will be fined up to Rs 5,000 by the corporation,” said AMC Dheeraj Kumar.

#Yamunanagar