Mayor inspects development projects in Yamunanagar

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 24

Mayor Madan Chauhan inspected sites of several development works being carried out in Yamuanagar on Thursday. He asked the contractors to expedite the construction work and the officials of the municipal corporation to keep a check on the quality of material being used by contractors.

He said community centres would be constructed in every ward of the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri

He inspected an under-construction road near Gandhi Nagar police station, a drain being constructed by PWD along the old highway, community centres being built in Badi Majra village in Ward No. 12 and behind Tejli Sports Complex and the cremation ground parking being constructed near tubewell in the area of Tejli Sports Complex.

While inspecting the community centre under construction in Badi Majra village, Mayor Chauhan said Rs 247.51 lakh would be spent on the construction work of the community centre, which would be equipped with a number of facilities. The basement excavation work is under way and parking facility would also be provided here. A big hall for socio-religious programmes is part of the project, he added.

“There will be arrangements for MC councillors’ room, guest room, dressing room, caretaker room, kitchen and separate washrooms for women and men in the community centre,” said Chauhan. He added that the councillors could use the councillors’ room to meet residents and address their problems. Thousands of people in the area would benefit from the community centre.