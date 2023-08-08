Mazar set on fire in Gurugram village, but Section 144 revoked

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 7

The Gurugram administration has revoked Section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the city a week ago in the wake of the communal violence, stating things have returned to normal now. Although the city remained overall peaceful, instances of alleged communally inspired arson continued to be reported.

Masked men hurl stones at house Three motorcycle-borne masked men hurled stones at a house in Gurugram, damaging its windowpanes and fled from the spot, the police said

No one was injured in the attack on the house of Ishtiqar Ahmed in Devilal Colony, Sector 9, that took place on Sunday night. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras, the police said

In one of the incidents, a mazar at Khandsa village was set on fire by some unidentified people in the wee hours of Monday. According to a complaint filed by the caretaker, it was in the wee hours that he received a call from a local that a mazar had been set afire. He said the fire was brought under control with the help of people, though offerings had all burnt down.

The police swung into action and according to Commissioner of Police (CP) Kala Ramachandran, they had rounded up three persons so far. Meanwhile, a day after the mahapanchayat, a special committee, formed by the panchayat, met the DC and demanded the constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for a “fair” probe into the murder of the Muslim cleric last week, claiming that some youths from the village were made scapegoat for the attack.

In a memorandum to the DC and the CP, the committee also sought investigation into the reasons for the attack on the mosque. The mahpanchayat has, meanwhile, demanded the resignation of CM Manohar Lal Khattar, claiming Haryana needs a stronger CM like Yogi.

“This would not have happened if the government had clamped down on illegal immigrants and illegal mosques etc. The CM should resign as the state now needs somebody like Yogi,” read the official statement by the mahapanchayat.

Calling the communal clashes BJP’s 2024 election plan, senior leader and in charge, Congress minority cell, Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, demanded that Home Minister Anil Vij should resign.

#Gurugram