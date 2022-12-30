 MBBS bond policy invited wrath; tablet distribution earned praise : The Tribune India

Looking back 2022

MBBS bond policy invited wrath; tablet distribution earned praise

MBBS bond policy invited wrath; tablet distribution earned praise

MBBS students stage a dharna against the bond policy. FILE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, December 29

The bond policy for the MBBS course, online transfers of school teachers, the move to conduct board exams of Classes V and VIII of all schools and the assignment of non-academic work to college teachers were some of the issues, which not only invited the wrath from the stakeholders but also put the state government in the dock this year.

The agitation carried out by the MBBS students of all government medical colleges in the state lasted 54 days, which forced the government to issue a revised policy by reducing the bond time from seven years to five years with the inclusion of the time of doing postgraduation (PG). Moreover, the bond amount of Rs 40 lakh was also reduced to Rs 30 lakh besides giving 10 per cent relaxation to girls. However, the protesting students were demanding withdrawal of the policy.

The agitation gained strength with main leaders of all opposition political parties, office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association, District Bar Association and several other outfits expressing solidarity with the students.

The state government carried out an online transfer drive for school teachers, but this time, the drive led to deepen the crisis of shortage of teachers in many government schools, which did not get adequate numbers of teachers in the drive. The staff shortage forced the students and their parents to lock the main gate of their schools and organise demonstrations in several districts.

The government’s decision to conduct board exams of classes V and VIII of all government and private schools irrespective of their boards led to resistance by private schools affiliated to the CBSE across the state. They approached the High Court against it, pleading that mandating Class VII exams by the Board of School Education, Haryana, for all schools would mean dual affiliation, which was neither practical nor feasible. Finally, the government had to take back the decision after a tug-of-war with private schools for several weeks.

Diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed), an elementary education course being run by more than 340 self-financing colleges, was discontinued this year citing the New Education Policy 2020.

The government earned appreciation by launching e-adhigam, an innovative and ambitious tablet-based learning scheme for government school students. It set the target to provide free tablets to five lakh students in Classes X, XI and XII with pre-loaded personalised and adaptive learning software, learning content and high-speed Internet connectivity.

Another novel initiative was taken for monitoring the functioning of government schools by roping in higher officers to visit the schools of all districts. As per the programme, different teams of officers simultaneously visit government schools in a district. They interact with teachers and students regarding their issues besides inspecting infrastructure and academic activities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

2
Sports

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

3
Brand Connect

AUTHENTIC Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies- Shocking Reviews, Fact And Benefits of Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies.

4
Entertainment

Censor board tells 'Pathaan' makers to make changes in songs

5
World

Rishi Sunak 'very concerned' over British MPs' indulgence in 'sex and heavy drinking' on foreign trips

6
Nation

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

7
Nation

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

8
Nation

Cold wave to further intensify in region

9
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

10
Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma 'spoke with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan' shortly before her death: Police

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passes away at 100

LIVE: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies; cremated in Gandhinagar

His pre scheduled event in Kolkata to go on as per plan

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured after his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Cricketer Rishabh Pant badly injured as his car collides with divider In Uttarakhand

Pant was driving his BMW car, which met with an accident nea...

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

BJP leaders pay tributes to PM Modi's mother

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari remember Hiraben

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

PM Narendra Modi to launch railway projects worth over Rs 5,800 crore in Bengal through video-conferencing

Modi, who lost his mother on Friday morning, was scheduled t...

King of ‘beautiful game’ dead

King of 'beautiful game' dead

Samba-like flair, Pelé’s mesmerising moves transfixed playe...


Cities

View All

Minority panel member gets ~50L extortion calls

Minority panel member gets Rs 50L extortion calls

Under-construction flyovers a threat to motorists

Despite shortcomings, pandemic proved an opportunity to revamp city’s healthcare

Year of hope & change

Harinder takes over as BJP urban president

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Parking goes for toss as fee collection staff’s lone concern

Winter’s first drizzle in city, more likely today

4-hour traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Health Dept proposes 24x7 teleconsultation hub in Chandigarh

Only 56% in 12-17 age group vaccinated in Panchkula dist

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Migrants give ‘distant’ Raen Baseras a miss

Encroachments removed from Field Ganj

No fresh case of virus in dist

A distance covered, a long way to go for Doraha

Reflectors mandatory on bicycles from January1, manufacturers share concern

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

MC to seek FIR over illegal axing of 2 trees

State’s lone genome sequencing facility at medical college sans kits

2 held with 10-kg opium

Suicide victim’s family alleges police inaction, stages protest