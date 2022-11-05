MBBS counselling cancelled yet again

Rohtak, November 4
The state-level counselling for admission to MBBS course, which was scheduled to be conducted at the PGIMS here today, was cancelled as the protest by the MBBS students against the state government’s bond policy continued for the fourth consecutive day.
The counselling was originally slated to be held on November 2, but it was cancelled due to a protest by MBBS students. It was then rescheduled for November 4, but got cancelled again as the protest still continues.
“The verification of documents was to be carried out at the PGIMS today, but it could not be conducted due to the protest by the students. A new schedule will be announced later,” said Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean (Academic Affairs) at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak.
Meanwhile, the district authorities remained jittery in view of the ongoing agitation by students, with the Vice-President, Haryana Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister scheduled to visit the city in the coming days.
While the Vice-President is slated to visit Rohtak on November 8 for the convocation at a local university, the Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister are scheduled to visit Rohtak on November 5 for the convocation at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences.
Protest over bond fee on, admn jittery
The district authorities are jittery in view of the ongoing agitation by students as the Vice-President, Haryana Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister scheduled to visit the city in the coming days
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires
Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...
Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM
Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry
Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban
Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...