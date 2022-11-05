MBBS counselling cancelled yet again

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 4

The state-level counselling for admission to MBBS course, which was scheduled to be conducted at the PGIMS here today, was cancelled as the protest by the MBBS students against the state government’s bond policy continued for the fourth consecutive day.

The counselling was originally slated to be held on November 2, but it was cancelled due to a protest by MBBS students. It was then rescheduled for November 4, but got cancelled again as the protest still continues.

“The verification of documents was to be carried out at the PGIMS today, but it could not be conducted due to the protest by the students. A new schedule will be announced later,” said Dr Ashok Chauhan, Dean (Academic Affairs) at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS), Rohtak.

Meanwhile, the district authorities remained jittery in view of the ongoing agitation by students, with the Vice-President, Haryana Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister scheduled to visit the city in the coming days.

While the Vice-President is slated to visit Rohtak on November 8 for the convocation at a local university, the Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister are scheduled to visit Rohtak on November 5 for the convocation at Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences.

Protest over bond fee on, admn jittery

