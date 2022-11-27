MBBS pupils: Not against service bond, but ‘bond-cum-loan’ policy

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, November 26

MBBS students, who are on the warpath for the past four weeks, said they were not against the service bond but the “bond-cum-loan” policy launched by the state in the name of incentivising doctors to opt for government service after completing the course, which was ‘unjustified’ and needed amendments.

“We are ready to accept the bond policy, but without the involvement of the bank as no other state has included it in its policy. The bond should be between students and the government. The involvement of the bank turns the bond into a loan pact, putting extra pressure on the students. Everyone wants to serve in the government sector, but Haryana is not ready to guarantee a job while all other states having a bond policy ensuring a job within a time-frame,” claimed a protesting MBBS student.

He said the state should either ensure regular jobs within two months after passing the MBBS course or reduce the seven-year period for mandatory service to one year in order to provide them opportunity to prepare for the UPSC and other competitive exams. “The seven-year duration of compulsory service does not exist in any other state. Civil services like the UPSC have an upper age limit hence, students will never be able to appear for these exams if they serve for seven years. Moreover, the long period also hampers the growth of young doctors during the progressive years of their career.”

Another student demanded that the bond should stand ‘null’ and ‘void’ if the job wasn’t offered within two-month period after passing the MBBS course so that the students did not have to pay the amount without employment.

“As many as 800 MBBS students pass out from government institutions in the state every year. Hence, they will also serve for one year as mandatory service. This will continue in future as well and the next pass-out batch will also do the same. In place of the bond amount of Rs 36 lakh fixed by the state for every MBBS student, a breach penalty of Rs 5 lakh can be slapped on those who refuse the job after the MBBS course,” he added.

Another student rued that the policy had not clarified that if the MBBS graduate joined a PG course after the course then whether or not, the PG bond policy would be applicable on them in future.

“It should also be clarified that if the MBBS graduate joined the PG course in some other states then the PG bond policy of that state (if any such exists) will be applicable on them. The PG course itself is a government job so its duration should also be included in the service bond period,” he added.

Points of disagreement

Involvement of bank, no surety of government job, seven-year compulsory service after MBBS, hefty amount of Rs 36 lakh as bond and no clarity in case any graduate joins PG course