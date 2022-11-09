MBBS pupils reject Haryana Govt's new notification, agitation on

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 8

MBBS students agitating against the imposition of bond fee by the Haryana Government today rejected the new notification regarding the bond policy issued by the government.

“There is nothing new in the new notification dated November 7. It states that the students will not be required to pay the bond fee at the time of admission. It will not serve the desired purpose as the students will have to repay the loan amount to the bank with interest,” said some representatives of the protesting MBBS students.

Addressing a news conference at the protest site on Tuesday evening, the students maintained that their agitation would continue until their demands were met.

“If the government wants to implement the bond policy, it will have to provide job guarantee and exclude the bank from the bond agreement required to be signed by the students,” they asserted.

The medical students, who have been staging a protest demonstration on the campus of the Rohtak PGIMS since November 1, stated that they might take the legal recourse to get justice.

The agitating students were rounded up by the police during the wee hours on Saturday, hours before the arrival of the Haryana Governor and the Chief Minister on the PGIMS campus in Rohtak.

The students have alleged rough treatment with them by the police. Though the students detained by the police were later released, the FIR registered against them remains intact.

