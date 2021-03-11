MBBS student dies by suicide in Karnal

Karnal, May 8
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old MBBS student allegedly took his own life at his residence in Nissing on Sunday. He shot himself with his father’s licensed firearm.
The deceased has been identified as Aryaman, who is son of a medical practitioner Dr Sanjay Kapoor of Nissing. He was pursuing MBBS final year from a medical college in Bangalore, the police said.
“Reasons behind suicide are yet to be ascertained. No suicide note has been recovered from spot,” said the police.
As per the information, Dr Sanjay Kapoor and his wife were at their clinic, located on the ground floor of the residence. Their daughter and son-in-law, who came from abroad, were in a room on the first floor of the residence and Aryaman was in his father’s room.
At around 12 pm, family members heard firing of a shot and rushed to the room, where they found Aryaman lying in a pool of blood, said Ajaib Singh, the Nissing SHO.
