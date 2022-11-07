MBBS students burn bond policy copies of Haryana Govt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 6

MBBS students agitating against the bond policy of the state government held a protest march and burnt copies of the policy here this evening.

The students marched from their protest site on the local PGIMS campus to D-Park, raising slogans in support of their demand. They resolved to continue their agitation until their demand for the complete rollback of the bond policy was met.

Concern not addressed We were subjected to rough treatment by the police and even the girl students were not spared. We met the CM and conveyed our concern to him, but that has not been addressed. Hence, we are forced to continue our protest. — A student

“We were subjected to rough treatment by the police and even the girl students were not spared. We met the CM and conveyed our concern to him, but that has not been addressed. Hence, we are forced to continue our protest,” said a student.

MBBS students hold protest in Rohtak on Sunday. Tribune photo

The MBBS students who have been staging a protest on the PGIMS campus at Rohtak were rounded up by the police during the wee hours yesterday.

They were detained at various police stations while Chief Minister Manohar Lal was present in Rohtak on Saturday. They were released only after the CM left Rohtak. The students resumed their agitation on the PGIMS campus after being released by the police.

Meanwhile, the protesting medical students have started getting support from the national as well as state associations of resident doctors.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA), India, has condemned the imposition of bond fee by the Haryana Government and the police action on peacefully protesting students at Rohtak. The federation has called for the observance of a nationwide black-ribbon protest on Monday.

The associations of resident doctors of several medical colleges in various states and cities have also extended support to the protesting medical students.

#MBBS #rohtak