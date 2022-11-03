MBBS students continue stir at PGI Rohtak; call govt’s announcement eyewash

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 3

The MBBS students at Rohtak PGIMS continued their protest against the Haryana government’s bond policy at the institute on Thursday, maintaining that the announcement made by the chief minister regarding the bond fee was just an eyewash.

The students are protesting against the imposition of the bond fee of Rs 36 lakh imposed by the state government for the MBBS course.

In the wake of protests by the students of government medical colleges across Haryana, the state authorities announced on Wednesday that the students would not have to pay the amount of Rs 10 lakh at the time of their admission to the MBBS course.

However, the students are supposed to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the said amount with the college and the bank.

The protesting students stated that no effective relief had been provided by the government as the option for taking a loan from the bank was there earlier as well.

"What difference would it make whether the students have to pay the bond fee at the time of admission or take a loan from a bank and pay it later with a substantial interest? In any case, the students and their parents have to bear the financial burden. We will continue the agitation until the state government rolls back the bond fee," said the protesting students.

As of now, the process to verify the documents of the selected students as part of the state-level counselling for MBBS seats has been cancelled by the PGIMS authorities.

Talks between the protesting students and the PGIMS authorities to resolve the issue are on.

