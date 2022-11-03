MBBS students continue stir at PGI Rohtak; call govt’s announcement eyewash

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, November 3
The MBBS students at Rohtak PGIMS continued their protest against the Haryana government’s bond policy at the institute on Thursday, maintaining that the announcement made by the chief minister regarding the bond fee was just an eyewash.
The students are protesting against the imposition of the bond fee of Rs 36 lakh imposed by the state government for the MBBS course.
In the wake of protests by the students of government medical colleges across Haryana, the state authorities announced on Wednesday that the students would not have to pay the amount of Rs 10 lakh at the time of their admission to the MBBS course.
However, the students are supposed to sign a bond-cum-loan agreement of the said amount with the college and the bank.
The protesting students stated that no effective relief had been provided by the government as the option for taking a loan from the bank was there earlier as well.
"What difference would it make whether the students have to pay the bond fee at the time of admission or take a loan from a bank and pay it later with a substantial interest? In any case, the students and their parents have to bear the financial burden. We will continue the agitation until the state government rolls back the bond fee," said the protesting students.
As of now, the process to verify the documents of the selected students as part of the state-level counselling for MBBS seats has been cancelled by the PGIMS authorities.
Talks between the protesting students and the PGIMS authorities to resolve the issue are on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5
Counting to be held on December 8
India abstains on Russia-sponsored UNSC resolution involving Ukraine
Resolution automatically fails without getting minimum of ni...
Queensland govt announces Rs 5.3 crore reward for information on Punjabi-origin man wanted for Australian woman's murder
38-year-old Rajwinder Singh was born in Buttar Kalan in Moga...
No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office
He assures people all vacant posts would be filled
Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital
Amrik Singh had escaped from the hospital, where the jail of...