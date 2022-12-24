MBBS students end 54-day protest against bond policy after Haryana govt accepts demands

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 24

A day after launching a fast-unto-death, the MBBS students protesting against the Haryana government’s bond policy ended their 54-day-long agitation on Saturday.

The decision to end the agitation was taken in the wake of the issuance of a revised notification regarding the bond policy by the state government and agreement on their other demands.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) at PGIMS expressed satisfaction on the amicable settlement of the matter.

The protesting students called off the stir in the presence of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHS) Vice-Chancellor Anita Saxena, Registrar H.K. Aggarwal, Rohtak PGIMS Director S.S. Lohchab, Dean K.S. Laller and Public Relations Officer Varun Arora.

