Karnal: MBBS students form human chain to protest bond policy

Karnal, November 9

On the ninth day of the protest against the bond policy of the state government, students of the Kalpana Chawla Government College (KCGMC) formed a human chain on Wednesday. The students are demanding a rollback of the policy.

The protesting students alleged that as per the policy, no job guarantee had been assured after the students complete the MBBS. If a person failed to get a government job, he/she was liable to pay Rs 36 lakh, they said, adding that there was no clarification regarding pursuance of post graduation (PG) courses during the period in which they would be employed with the government, a student said.

“Around 1,660 students complete their MBBS degree every year but only 552 PG seats are available in the seat. As a result, we have to go to other states for higher education. The policy not only blocks the students who want to pursue further education but also imposes a hefty amount if they opt to go out of the state,” the students said.

