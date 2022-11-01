MBBS students on warpath in Rohtak over bond fee

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 31

MBBS students of Pt BD Sharma PGIMS here and parents of those who have cleared NEET have announced a protest march in the city.

They said they would also submit a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on November 1 in protest against the heavy bond fee slapped by the state authorities for the MBBS course in government medical colleges.

They have already been conducting a signature campaign on the PGIMS campus in which more than 500 students and parents have participated. The protesters have described the bond fee as a move to keep the poor students away from the MBBS course. Due to the hefty bond fee, the students were not taking admission in government medical colleges across the state, they claimed.

“On the one hand, the government makes tall claims of grooming doctors to strengthen the healthcare facilities, but on the other hand, it is trying to snatch the right of education from poor MBBS students by imposing hefty bond fee,” maintained the protesters.