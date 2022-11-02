MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 2

The MBBS students staged a protest against the Haryana government's bond policy at PGIMS here on Wednesday.

They were protesting against the imposition of Rs 36 lakh bond fee by the state government and decided to oppose the state counselling for medical seats slated to begin at PGIMS here on Wednesday.

Fearing disruption of law and order, the PGIMS authorities sought police force to prevent any untoward incident.

