MBBS students, warden booked

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 2

A student of MBBS course at World College of Medical Sciences and Research, Jhajjar, has alleged that he was injured during ragging by his senior students. In the complaint, Tushar Bhati of Faridabad, who is pursuing MBBS course, stated that he stays at a hostel, where he and his friends were physically assaulted by some senior students today.

Tushar said he received a head injury in the alleged assault, while his friends got minor injuries. “A hostel warden also supported the seniors instead of helping us,” he alleged, adding that some of the senior students were in an inebriated condition.

The police has registered a case against five students of the college and hostel warden. College chairman Narendra Singh could not be contacted for comments.