MBBS students who do not get job after completing degree won't have to pay bond fee, says Haryana CM Khattar

Sunit Dhawan
Rohtak, November 5
Haryana CM ML Khattar on Saturday said the MBBS students who do not get job after completing their degree won't have to pay the bond fee as their bond fee/loan will be paid by the government.
He was speaking at a convocation ceremony.
MBBS students at the PGI Rohtak have been protesting against the government move.
Khattar said the state budget for health and medical education is Rs 11,000 crore and the bond policy is meant to support the state in this regard.
He said the policy is not meant to burden students or their parents. They would be required to pay the bond fee only after they get a job equivalent to or better than the government service.
