MC begins drone survey to collect data of illegal colonies in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 21

Paving the way for regularisation, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, has started a drone survey in unauthorised colonies in the twin cities here.

Use of geographic info system Through the drone survey, which is being conducted using the Geographic Information System, the civic body will collect data, including names of the colonies, areas, total plots, condition of roads, streets, drains and other amenities of around 150 colonies

Through the drone survey, which is being conducted using the geographic information system (GIS), the MC will collect data, including name of the colonies, areas, total plots, condition of roads, streets, drains and other amenities of about 150 colonies.

After the completion of the survey, the MC will start the process of regularisation of these colonies.

Mayor Madan Chauhan inaugurated the survey by flying a drone in a colony on Thursday.

“With the help of the drone survey, which was started today, the data of 150 colonies will be collected, so that the process of regularising these colonies can start,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He said the survey would be conducted in the authorised colonies also to ascertain left over unauthorised areas.

He said the government had approved the areas having only constructed buildings in a number of colonies in 1996, but the empty plots were not approved in those colonies at that time.

He added that now, the area would also be surveyed through GIS and sent to the government for approval.

As per available information, the proposal of conducting drone surveys of unauthorised colonies was passed in the recently held House meeting of the MC, after which the work on the survey has started.

“There is good news for the residents of the twin cities living in unauthorised colonies as the survey will pave the way to legalise them. The MC will spend Rs 49 lakh on surveys to collect complete details of unauthorised colonies,” said Mayor Madan Chauhan.

He said after the completion of the survey, the process of regularisation would start. “With the regularisation of such colonies, it will be possible to undertake development works, including construction of streets, drains and sewerage in these colonies,” the Mayor said.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Yamunanagar