MC begins facelift of public toilets in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 14

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has started the facelifting work of public and community toilets, along with the walls of government buildings, with artistic paintings. Public toilets in the city are infamous for being poorly maintained.

The step was initiated by the civic body under Swachh Survekshan-2023. The authorities are confident that the step will help the MC in improving the Swachh Survekshan ranking.

Karnal city had secured 85th position in the 1-10 lakh population category in Swachh Survekshan-2022 with a jump of only one point from 86th position in Swachh Survekshan-2021 organised by the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. In 2021, it slipped to 86th position from 17 in Swachh Survekshan 2020, which was a jump from 24th position in 2019. It secured the 41st position in Swachh Survekshan-2018 and 65th in 2017.

“We have started the facelifting of toilets and walls of different government buildings. Awareness slogans are being painted on the exterior walls of the toilets,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, MC, Karnal.

“I have held a meeting with the engineering branch and have asked them to complete the beautification work by January end. XENs have been appointed to monitor the works in their areas,” said the commissioner.

Gaurav Kumar, Additional Commissioner, said there are 165 public toilets in the city. So far, the public toilets of Prem Nagar, Budakhera, Deha Basti, and the Transport Area in Sector 4, Model Town and Sector 13 market have been painted. “Work on the toilets of Wards 12, 15, 19 and 20 is underway,” said Kumar. He maintained that the location of all public toilets is available on Google toilet locator.