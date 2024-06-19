MC Commissioner takes stock of sanitation system in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 18

The Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, Dr Narhari Singh Banger, took stock of the sanitation system in the city on Tuesday.

He inspected area near the District Sainik Board office in Civil Lines of the Zone-2 area with Urban Local Bodies Department Additional Director (HQ) YS Gupta. He checked the presence of sanitation workers and instructed them to maintain better cleanliness. He then visited Shivaji Park and Khandsa of Zone 1 area.

Officials also instructed the senior sanitation inspector to make arrangements to ensure toilet and drinking water facilities for sanitation workers. He also asked workers about their complaints and problems, instructing officials to resolve them on the spot.

At the MG Road in Zone 3 area, ward in-charge and HSVP Estate Officer Belina told visiting officials — Municipal Commissioner and Additional Director — about the garbage collection work.

The MC Commissioner said effective steps were being taken to improve the sanitation system and the work was being done on a war footing to make Gurugram a cleaner city.

Under a special campaign, garbage was also being collected from main roads and vulnerable spots. Banger also appealed to the residents to not litter garbage in public places.

He told street vendors that they must keep dustbins at their units. Challans would be issued to vendors, who were found throwing trash in the open, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram