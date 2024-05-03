Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC employees told to verify at least 25 property IDs every day

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, May 2

Employees of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, have been asked to verify at least 25 property IDs every day. The instructions have been given by MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha to speed up the work of property identification.

It has come to the notice of the MC Commissioner that some employees were verifying less than 20 property IDs every day.

The civic body has 2,10,969 property IDs of land owners in its jurisdiction. Of these, 62,527 (29.63 per cent) have been certified till May 2.

“The employees should take the property verification work seriously. They should intensify their efforts without any negligence. Appropriate action will be taken against those employees who will not take their work seriously,” the MC Commissioner said.

After holding a meeting with the employees engaged with the property identification work, Sinha said the civic body staff who are verifying less than 20 property IDs should speed up their work.

During the meeting, he also heard the problems being faced by the employees in the work. The MC Commissioner issued directions to the officials concerned to address their problems.

According to information, civic body teams are going door to door to verify property IDs in the MC jurisdiction. Besides, camps are being organised in all wards to for the purpose.

Property IDs are also being verified at Citizen Facilitation Centres of the civic body.

“In the property verification work, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC is ahead of other civic bodies in the state. All properties that come under the MC jurisdiction will be verified,” said Sinha.

He appealed to the residents to get their property IDs verified by giving correct and accurate information about their property.

