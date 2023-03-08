MC engineer seeks transfer, applies for leave

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 7

A day after a two-page letter of a municipal engineer of the Tohana Municipal Council in Fatehabad district levelling allegations of misbehaviour against Development and Panchayat Minister Devender Singh Babli went viral on social media, the minister as well as the engineer have been maintaining a stark silence on the issue.

Upset with the alleged misbehaviour of the minister, Raman Deep had written to the government through the Fatehabad Municipal Commissioner to transfer him out of the Tohana MC and also applied for protest leave following the incident.

Fatehabad Municipal Commissioner Ajay Chopra said today that he had not got any communication from the state government on his application so far. The minister landed in controversy after the engineer levelled the allegations against the minister during a meeting at his residence in Bidai Khera village in Fatehabad district on March 4. He alleged that the minister pressurised him to release the payment of works in two wards in Fatehabad town. Raman Deep, however, informed the minister that the payment had been withheld due to some irregularities and deficiencies in work carried out by the contractor.

Raman Deep alleged that the contractor, who was also sitting there, levelled allegations of demanding bribe against him after which the minister allegedly kicked the chair on which he was sitting and abused him by referring to his caste.

Talking to The Tribune yesterday, Raman Deep admitted that he had sought transfer from Tohana MC, adding that he was unaware as to how the letter written by him got leaked on social media. The minister, however, did not respond to calls on his mobile phone.