MC, firm staff booked for dumping waste in open

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

The police have booked officials of Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MC) and employees of a private waste management concessionaire Ecogreen for dumping garbage in an open plot and burning it in the Khandsa area. An FIR was registered at the Sector 37 police station on Tuesday.

According to the complaint filed by Avinash Raghav, a resident of Khandsa village, the MC authorities had built a garbage dumpyard on a vacant land near the government school in the village. The garbage that is collected from other areas of the city is dumped there.

GARBAGE BURNING CAUSING POLLUTION The MC has given the contract of garbage disposal to Ecogreen, which is illegally dumping and burning garbage on the HSIIDC land, causing air pollution. —Complainant

“The corporation has given the contract of garbage disposal to Ecogreen and is illegally dumping garbage on the HSIIDC land. A few of the MC and Ecogreen workers dump the garbage here and set it on fire every day. Due to the smoke generated by these garbage fires, it has become difficult for the villagers to breathe,” said Raghav in his complaint.

“The risk of the spread of infectious diseases and the level of pollution has also increased here and in the surrounding areas. Strict action should be taken against the officials and workers responsible for the act,” added the complainant.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the concerned officials under Sections 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the IPC.

“A probe into the matter is under way and action will be taken as per the law,” said Sub-inspector Hari Singh, the investigating officer.

Despite several attempts, Rajesh Kurup, general manager operations at Ecogreen, did not respond to calls.