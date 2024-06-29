MC intensifies self-certification in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 28

TheYamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) has intensified the self-certification work of property IDs. The employees of the MC have helped local residents in self-certifying 77,990 property IDs so far. This is the highest number of self-certified IDs in the state.

According to information, there are a total of 2,11,568 property IDs in areas falling under the ambit of the MC. Residents, with the help of employees of the civic body, have so far certified 36.86 per cent (77,990) property IDs.

“We are currently on top in Haryana in carrying out self-certification work of property IDs. This has been possible as the officials and employees of the MC are taking a number of measures to help people with the self-certification work,” said Ayush Sinha, Municipal Commissioner of the MC.

As per available information, Sinha, Joint Municipal Commissioner Neelam Mehra and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Pal Yadav are personally monitoring the self-certification work of property IDs in the districts.

Besides issuing instructions time to time, they are also guiding the employees engaged in self-certification work regarding various matters.

Yadav held a meeting with the employees of the MC to take stock of self-certification work of the property IDs in Yamunanagar on Friday. At the meeting, he directed the officials to expedite the self-certification work of the IDs.

“We have set up citizen facilitation centres in all three offices of the MC, which are situated near the Shahid Bhagat Singh chowk in Yamunanagar, near Govindpuri village and near Jhanda chowk in Jagadhri to hasten the work of the property IDs,” Yadav maintained.

He said the employees of the civic body were also going door-to-door in every ward to help people in the carrying out the work of the property IDs and raising awareness regarding the same.

As per available information, this move will help the authorities concerned ensure that data of property owners, including names, plot size, address and other details are correct, so that resdenst get accurate tax bills and don’t face any problem while executing sale and purchase registrations at the Revenue Department.

