MC issues notice to 284 property tax defaulters in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, November 30

Issuing final notices, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has now decided to take stern action against 284 property tax defaulters. As per authorities of the MCYJ, these tax defaulters owe over Rs 32 crore to the MCYJ.

Avail benefit under interest waiver scheme Taking advantage of the interest waiver scheme, the tax defaulters can deposit their property tax without paying interest. The interest waiver scheme is available till December 31. Ayush Sinha, Commissioner, MCYJ

The authorities of the MCYJ said if those defaulters failed to pay tax dues this time too, their properties would be sealed, soon.

According to information, the final notices were issued under several sections, including Sections 130 and Section 408-A of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act 1994, recently.

Ayush Sinha, Commissioner, MCYJ, said the MCYJ had made all preparations to seal the properties of the property tax defaulters.

“We have been issuing notices to 284 property tax defaulters for long. But, now we have issued them final notices. If they fail to pay tax dues this time too, their properties will be sealed, soon” said Ayush Sinha.

According to information, 284 property tax defaulters include owners and managements of residential buildings, commercial buildings, educational institutions, factories, government offices and other buildings. The owners of these properties owe Rs 32,07,00000 to the MCYJ. As per available information, the final notices have been sent to those 284 tax defaulters, who owe above Rs 1 lakh to the MCYJ as property tax.

There are 102 tax defaulters out of the total 284 tax defaulters, who have to pay between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each as property tax.

Similarly, 61 defaulters have to pay more than Rs 10 lakh each, while 83 defaulters owe between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh each as property tax.

Besides, as many as 27 educational institutions (schools, colleges and other educational institutes) are also included in the defaulters’ list and they owe Rs 4.26 crore as property tax to the MCYJ. According to information, there are a total 1,78,795 properties in the Municipal Corporation area here.

Ayush Sinha further said the interest waiver scheme was available on outstanding property tax dues till December 31and the tax defaulters should take benefit of this scheme.

“Taking advantage of the interest waiver scheme, the tax defaulters can deposit their property tax without paying interest. The interest waiver scheme is available till December 31,” said Ayush Sinha.