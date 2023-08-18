 MC launches drive against illegal dairies in twin cities : The Tribune India

MC launches drive against illegal dairies in twin cities

An MC team conducts a raid at an unauthorised dairy in Yamunanagar.



Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, August 17

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), has started a drive against unauthorised dairies in the twin cities. The authorities have issued challans to five dairy owners for throwing cow dung in drains and disposing of garbage in the open.

The MC also warned that if they did not shift their dairies from residential areas to dairy complexes, they would initiate the sealing process against unauthorised dairies.

The action came on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar.

Two MC teams carried out the drive against illegal dairies in Zone-I, which falls under the Jagadhri jurisdiction and Zone-II in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

A team headed by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh took action against four dairies allegedly operating from Kalyan Nagar, a residential area in the Jagadhri zone.

“After receiving several complaints, our team raided four dairies in Kalyan Nagar. During the raid, a lot of filth was found disposed in the open. Besides, drains were filled with cow dung. We have issued challans to the dairy owners concerned,” said the CSI.

He added that they raided a dairy that was operational in Shivpuri-A Colony in the Yamunanagar zone and issued a challan for spreading filth and disobeying the MC rules.

Colony demolished in Yamunanagar village

A team of the Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony, spread over two acres, in Mumidi village of Yamunanagar district on Thursday. The team demolished three damp-proof course and three earthen roads in the colony. DTP DR Pachisia said Veterinary Surgeon Dr Vijay Chaudhari was appointed as duty magistrate.

