MC medical officer held for ‘seeking’ bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 30

An Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team has arrested a medical officer posted in the Municipal Corporation, Faridabad, on the charge of seeking a bribe from a local resident. A case under the Prevention of the Corruption Act has been registered against him.

An ACB official said the accused official, identified as Nitish Parwal, was caught by the ACB at 9.30 pm last night when he was about to accept a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from a resident.

It was alleged that the accused had “demanded” the bribe in exchange for issuing a certificate of empanelment as a bulk waste generator with the civic body. The ACB had set up a trap after a complaint was lodged by a resident hailing from the old Faridabad zone, who had applied for the registration to carry out work regarding the disposal of the solid waste in the city, said sources.

It was reported that the ACB team, which was present on the spot where the money was to be given, nabbed the official as soon he came in contact with the complainant.

The entire operation was conducted in the presence of witnesses, said the ACB officials, adding that the investigation was on and evidence was being meticulously collected.

The bureau has released numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064 for lodging complaints or if bribe is demanded by government officials or employees.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad