Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC not taking steps to solve stray cattle menace

IT seems the authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, are not serious about solving the problem of stray cattle. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming on the roads in the twin cities. They disrupt traffic movement and also cause accidents. The authorities should take steps to solve this problem. Vipin Kumar, Yamunanagar
Drowning incidents on rise in sirsa
DURING the summer season, people often head to the district's canals to swim. However, due to the lack of safety measures and the strong water currents, many accidents occur. Recently, a teenager was swept away in a canal. The administration should take concrete steps to prevent such incidents, and parents must stop their children from swimming in the canals. Mandeep Singh, Sirsa
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend
Leaders of Bangladesh and Seychelles to arrive today; ones o...
There's drumbeat to find silver linings in 'moral, political, personal' defeat for Modi: Congress
Congress’ general secretary Jairam Ramesh points out that At...
3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
Officials say preliminary investigation suggest that the bla...
Eenadu founder chairman and media baron Ramoji Rao passes away at 88
Condolences pour in; Telangana government to conduct Rao’s l...
Cook killed in suspected firing along International Border in J-K’s Samba
Preliminary inquiry suggests that the man was apparently sho...