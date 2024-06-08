Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC not taking steps to solve stray cattle menace

IT seems the authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, are not serious about solving the problem of stray cattle. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming on the roads in the twin cities. They disrupt traffic movement and also cause accidents. The authorities should take steps to solve this problem. Vipin Kumar, Yamunanagar

Drowning incidents on rise in sirsa

DURING the summer season, people often head to the district's canals to swim. However, due to the lack of safety measures and the strong water currents, many accidents occur. Recently, a teenager was swept away in a canal. The administration should take concrete steps to prevent such incidents, and parents must stop their children from swimming in the canals. Mandeep Singh, Sirsa

What our readers say

