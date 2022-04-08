Narwana MC official held for 'harassment' of woman employee

Jind, April 7
Executive officer (EO) Suresh Chauhan of the Municipal Council in Narwana town of Jind district was arrested on the charges of harassment of a woman employee in the office today.
Inspector Geeta said the woman, employed in the office in Narwana alleged that the EO was sending her WhatsApp messages, causing her harassment. —
