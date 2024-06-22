Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC officials directed to expedite cleaning of nullahs

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 21

Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MCYJ), Vijay Pal Yadav, visited several places in twin cities and took stock of the ongoing cleaning work of nullahs.

During inspection, he asked the authorities of the engaged agencies and sanitary inspectors of the MCYJ to expedite the cleaning work of nullahs. Besides, he also instructed to clean the drains properly.

According to information, the MCYJ started the cleaning of drains in the second week of June in view of the upcoming rainy season. The MCYJ authorities have planned to finish the first round of the cleaning work of till June 30. There are 32 small and big nullahs in the areas falling under jurisdiction of the MCYJ and the length of these is about 84 km.

On the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a tender of Rs 64.53 lakh was allotted by the MCYJ to an agency for the cleaning work.

According to information, Dr Vijay Pal Yadav visited various places, including Prakash Chowk road, Ram Lila Bhawan, Jagadhri bus stand and Manohar Street Vending Zone to inspect the ongoing work.

“All the sanitary inspectors are supervising the cleaning work of nullahs under the guidance of Chief Sanitary Inspectors Harjeet Singh in zone-1 and Sunil Dutt in zone-II,” said Vijay Pal Yadav.

He appealed to the residents of twin cities not to throw solid waste from homes and shops into the drains, as it blocked the drains, which leads to overflowing. “I have instructed the team members to complete the first round of cleaning before the onset of monsoon,” said Yadav.

The nullahs are being cleaned by dividing the entire MCYJ area into — zone-1 (ward 1 to 11) and zone-II (ward 12 to 22).

