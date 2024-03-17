MC started clean-up before LS code came into force

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 16

Before the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, started removing publicity material and advertisements of political parties here on Friday.

Publicity material loaded in an MC vehicle in Yamunanagar on Saturday. Tribune Photos

Illegal materials won’t be allowed Before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, civic body teams carried a drive to remove publicity materials. No one will be allowed to install such material, including banners, posters and hoardings. — Dr Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy MC Commissioner Officials keep a check on banned plastic items Drive to pull down publicity material was carried out on the instructions of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, who formed several teams under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Engineer Rajesh Sharma, Chief Sanitary Inspectors Sunil Dutt and Harjeet Singh. The MC teams are also working to check the use of banned polythene and other banned plastic items.

In ward no. 1 to 11, the teams headed by Assistant Municipal Engineer Rajesh Sharma and Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh removed publicity material of political parties from Model Town, Jagadhri Road, Ambala Road and Govindpuri Road on Friday and Saturday.

In ward no. 12 to 22, the team of Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt removed publicity material from Railway Road, Workshop Road, Bypass Road, Badhi Majra Road and Radaur Road.

Civic body teams pulled down hoardings, flex boards, posters, banners, flags and cut-outs of political parties installed at various places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Besides, publicity material was removed from other areas that come under the MC jurisdiction.

The drive was carried out on the instructions of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, who formed several teams under the supervision of Assistant Municipal Engineer Rajesh Sharma, Chief Sanitary Inspectors Sunil Dutt and Harjeet Singh to remove illegal publicity material and encroachments. The MC teams are also working to check the use of banned polythene and other banned plastic items.

According to information, in ward no. 1 to 11, the teams headed by Assistant Municipal Engineer Rajesh Sharma and Chief Sanitary Inspector Harjeet Singh removed publicity material of political parties from Model Town, Jagadhri Road, Ambala Road and Govindpuri Road during these two days. In ward no. 12 to 22, the team of Chief Sanitary Inspector Sunil Dutt removed publicity material from Railway Road, Workshop Road, Bypass Road, Badhi Majra Road and Radaur Road.

Dr Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy MC Commissioner said, “Before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, the civic body teams carried a drive to remove publicity materials. No one will be allowed to install publicity material, including banners, posters and hoardings, illegally.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Yamunanagar