MC started clean-up before LS code came into force

Yamunanagar, March 16
Before the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, started removing publicity material and advertisements of political parties here on Friday.
Illegal materials won’t be allowed
Before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, civic body teams carried a drive to remove publicity materials. No one will be allowed to install such material, including banners, posters and hoardings. — Dr Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy MC Commissioner
Officials keep a check on banned plastic items
Civic body teams pulled down hoardings, flex boards, posters, banners, flags and cut-outs of political parties installed at various places in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Besides, publicity material was removed from other areas that come under the MC jurisdiction.
Dr Vijay Pal Yadav, Deputy MC Commissioner said, “Before the implementation of Model Code of Conduct, the civic body teams carried a drive to remove publicity materials. No one will be allowed to install publicity material, including banners, posters and hoardings, illegally.”
