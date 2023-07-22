MC teams take up ward-wise fogging in Karnal

Karnal, July 21
Fearing an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and others in the ongoing monsoon season, the sanitation department of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started fogging in the city. It has constituted three teams, of which two will cover different parts of the city and one has been kept in reserve.
A team comprising six employees completes one ward in two days. The teams will cover wards 1 to 10, and wards 11 to 20.
Vinod Nehra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said: “Fogging has already been done at Maharishi Valmiki Chowk, Karan Gate Market, Old Bus Stand Road, Kunjpura Road, all market areas of all sectors, Ramnagar, Premnagar and Shiv Colony area. Work is underway in wards 1 to 20.”
“Fogging will continue until August 10,” he said, appealing to residents to not allow water to stagnate in their vicinity.
Meanwhile, the Health Department has constituted 150 teams to spread awareness about malaria and dengue. “These teams have started work to educate people about vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid