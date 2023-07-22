MC teams take up ward-wise fogging in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 21

Fearing an outbreak of vector-borne diseases like malaria, dengue and others in the ongoing monsoon season, the sanitation department of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started fogging in the city. It has constituted three teams, of which two will cover different parts of the city and one has been kept in reserve.

A team comprising six employees completes one ward in two days. The teams will cover wards 1 to 10, and wards 11 to 20.

Vinod Nehra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said: “Fogging has already been done at Maharishi Valmiki Chowk, Karan Gate Market, Old Bus Stand Road, Kunjpura Road, all market areas of all sectors, Ramnagar, Premnagar and Shiv Colony area. Work is underway in wards 1 to 20.”

“Fogging will continue until August 10,” he said, appealing to residents to not allow water to stagnate in their vicinity.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has constituted 150 teams to spread awareness about malaria and dengue. “These teams have started work to educate people about vector-borne diseases,” said Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon.

