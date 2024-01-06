MC to conduct physical survey at 294 illegal colonies in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 5

The Urban Local Bodies Department of Haryana has directed the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), to conduct a physical survey at 294 illegal colonies here.

The state government is considering to regularise these illegal colonies as they fulfil the criteria of regularisation. It will generate good revenue for the state exchequer as well as the local bodies.

Most of these colonies fall under the jurisdiction of the MCG, while a few have been developed on the land sold by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran — formerly Haryana Urban Development Authority. At least 10 illegal colonies are located near the Air Force ammunition depot on the Delhi border.

The state government had recently regularised 13 illegal colonies in Gurugram while at least 25 are under-consideration. The MCG prepared a list for the regularisation of 103 illegal colonies, of which, only 38 colonies fulfilled the criteria laid down by the Urban Local Bodies Department.

Similarly, three illegal colonies in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, Manesar, were also regularised by the state government.

The regularisation of the colonies will pave the way for various development works such as the laying of electricity lines, installation of sewerage, etc.

“We will conduct a physical survey and use drone technology for the purpose, for which we are considering to hire a private agency,” MCG Town Planner Sumit Malik said while talking to The Tribune. District Town Planner Manish Yadav said his department had no role in the survey. — TNS

