MC to construct public toilets at wood market in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 20

The Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) will soon construct public toilets at two places at the wood market in Lakkar Mandi.

This decision of the MC will provide relief to 1,500 timber arhtiyas, including their office staff, as there is no public toilet in the market and they are forced to relieve themselves in the open.

Arhtiyas to get relief The MC’s decision to construct public toilets will bring relief for 1,500 timber arhtiyas including their employees. Many farmers also come to the wood market to sell their poplar wood to plywood factories. A delegation of the Timber Arhtiya Sangathan had met Mayor recently and demanded construction of public toilets in the wood market

Many farmers also come to the market to sell poplar wood to plywood factories through timber arhtiyas every day. Timber arhtiyas have been raising the issue of lack of public toilets in the market here for long.

A delegation of the Timber Arhtiya Sangathan met MC Mayor Madan Chauhan recently and gave him a memorandum, demanding the construction of public toilets in the market.

Chuhan and officials of the MC visited the market last week to shortlist possible sites where toilets could be constructed. “I have instructed officials of the MC to construct two public toilets in the wood market. The construction work of the toilets would start soon,” said Chauhan.

Vijay Kumar, an arhtiya at the market, said, “It is a good decision of the MC to construct public toilets in the market.” As per available information, a meeting of the MC House was held on June 1. At the meeting, an agenda was passed to construct public toilets at several places in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, including at Meera Bai Market, Truck Adda, near Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and Jagadhri bus stand.