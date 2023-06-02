MC to construct public toilets in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, June 1

With the goal of improving the sanitary conditions in the twin cities, the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) will be constructing public toilets at a number of selected spots.

Most of the spots where public toilets will come up are those that tend to see large crowds.

This decision to construct loos was taken today during a meeting of the General House of Municipal Corporation under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan.

As many as 35 proposals pertaining to sanitation, development and other projects were passed in the meeting.

The construction of public toilets will check cases of open urination, and hence help improve the sanitary conditions, stressed Chauhan.

Reportedly, in the first phase, public toilets will be constructed at the Meera Bai Market, the Truck Adda area, close to the Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk, at the Jagadhri Bus Stand and at the Jagadhri Municipal Corporation Office.

MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha has directed officials of the engineering branch of the corporation to undertake construction work of the public toilets at the earliest.

Besides, Sinha has also instructed the Executive Engineer of the Public Health Department to get all the choked sewers cleaned before the onset of the rainy season.

The Municipal Councilors raised a number of issues in the meeting, such as dilapidated roads, non-functioning street lights and unauthorised colonies. Chauhan and Sinha assured the councilors during the meet that the issues would soon be resolved.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma, Deputy Mayor Rani Kalra and Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar were also present in the meeting.

