MC to install sensor-based SCADA system on stormwater lines

Karnal, June 9

Aiming to ensure proper drainage of rainwater and reducing chances of waterlogging, the Karnal Municipal Corporation is going to install Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system on storm water lines, disposal points and intermediate pumping stations in the city. SCADA is a sensor-based system for analysing data, measuring the discharge, speed, flow, and pressure of stormwater. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and work is likely to commence in the next two months.

The administrative approval of this project has been received from the head office. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 22.45 crore and it is expected to be completed within a year. The project will be funded by the amount allocated under the deposit work of Karnal Smart City Limited. Both drinking water lines and stormwater lines will be connected with the integrated command and control centre, which was installed under the Karnal Smart City project.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena recently held a meeting with the officials of the agency preparing the DPR, and the engineering wing of the corporation about various aspects such as functioning of various points, inlet and outlet of rainwater drains, the levels of major canals and drains and amount of rainwater coming from various areas.

“A DPR is being prepared, for which we have discussed various aspects recently. I have asked the officials to analyse all the points for smooth flow of stormwater. We will have precise data for future capacity enhancement of any drain,” said the Commissioner.

Different types of equipment, including flow meters, rain gauge meters, soft starters, level transmitters, etc will be installed at all 12 disposal points and intermediate pumping stations to check the capacity and discharge. Disposal points will be automated and their capacity will also be enhanced, he said. He added that a new disposal point would be constructed near the IGP Office in Sector 7 to check waterlogging during the rainy season.

“I have also asked the officials to ensure good quality equipment. A five-year operation and maintenance clause would also be included in the DPR. The agency will also train the MC employees in operating the SCADA system. The agency will be responsible for the complete monitoring of the project,” Meena added.

