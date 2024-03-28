MC to restore Revenue Road at Bandhwari

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 27

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will soon restore the 60-feet-wide Revenue Road at Bandhwari village.

Private agencies, hired by the civic body for the management of legacy waste accumulated at the landfill site, had encroached upon this road.

About five years ago, the private agencies used to ferry their trucks and trailers on this ‘kutcha’ road for dumping waste at the landfill site. However, they started dumping waste on this road in the past couple of years.

Bandhwari resident Gajraj Singh alleged that they had complained to the MC about the encroachments, but to no avail. It was only after the NGT took a strong note of the encroachments that the MC decided to restore the revenue road, he added.

Raja Ram, a former sarpanch of Bandhwari village, said earlier locals would use this road to pass through from the Gurugram-Faridabad highway. However, this passage was vanished over the years due to the landfill, he added.

MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger visited the landfill site on Tuesday and inquired about the road. He said he would soon visit the landfill site again and instructed the officials to ensure that encroachments have been removed by that time.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram