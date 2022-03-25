MC to undertake sanitation work instead of pvt contractors

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 24

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has decided to undertake sanitation work in its hand instead of giving it to private contractors.

There are 22 wards in the twin cities of Yamunanagar-Jagadhri.

A proposal in this regard has been passed in the MCYJ General House meeting held here today under the chairmanship of Mayor Madan Chauhan.

“We are getting the sanitation work done in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri through private contractors. But, now we want that MCYJ should take sanitation work in its hands. We have passed a proposal in this regard in the General House meeting today and this proposal will soon be sent to Urban Local Bodies Department for its approval,” said Chauhan.

He said this step was being taken to improve the sanitation condition of the twin cities. According to information, 62 proposals were passed during the meeting.

A proposal was passed to give Rs 25 lakh to each ward to undertake development works. There are 22 wards in the twin cities. The General House also passed a proposal of establishing a “Gaushala” in Sasauli village.

Besides, nod was given to a number of development works, including undertaking development works in Sectors 17 and 18.

MC Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata asked Officers and officials of the MCYJ to undertake work quickly and implement the proposals passed at the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Sharma, Deputy Mayor Rani Kalra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Kumar, Executive Officer Sushil Bhukal, councillors and other officials of the corporation.