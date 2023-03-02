MC truck rams into two-wheeler

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 1

The driver of a scooter had a miraculous escape after his two-wheeler was dragged by an anti-smog gun truck of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad here today evening. The police have rounded up the accused for interrogation.

The incident took place around 4 pm on the main dividing road of Sector 15 and 15A when a local resident, identified as Dharamvir, had parked his scooter on the side of the road to talk to someone on his mobile phone while standing on the footpath. It was then that the anti-smog truck hit the scooter from behind and dragged it for more than 200m, before Dharamvir and other locals stopped the truck and informed the police.

The accused driver, identified as Om Prakash, was allegedly under the influence of liquor at that time, and has been booked.