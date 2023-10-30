MC under fire as stray dogs terrorise Gurugram residents

IANS

Gurugram, October 29

The increasing stray dog population in Gurugram district has become a cause for worry as many residents live in fear of being attacked by stray dogs.

Residents have complained that due to poor sterilisation drive by the civic body, the stray dog population in the city is on the rise, and the civil hospital, on an average, receives as many as 15 dog bite cases daily.

