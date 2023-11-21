MCG begins investigation into month-long sanitation strike

Gurugram, November 20

Two days after terminating the services of 13 sanitation employees on strike for the past one month, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched an investigation into the agitation by around 3,200 employees, which has thrown the city out of gear.

After the police nabbed two “striking” sanitation workers (also office-bearers of the union) while allegedly taking a bribe from a local contractor, the MCG has launched an extensive inquiry into the “ulterior motives” of the strike.

The sanitation employees have held the city to ransom and are not letting substitute workers work. This has led to civic mayhem as the waste dumped across the city is either rotting or being burnt causing air pollution. Highly placed sources claim that the Commissioner’s office has received complaints and audio and video evidence alleging that the strike was a “well-planned conspiracy”.

MCG Commissioner PC Meena said, “They have not been able to justify the reason behind the strike. We have received complaints and are looking into them.”

However, a senior official stated, “The investigation has revealed that the strike was planned by union office-bearers. We have got complaints and evidence that they have been seeking money to let contractors work or stop work in a particular area. They have been hampering sanitation services in many areas to defame the current regime, or local councillor. We will initiate criminal proceedings soon against those found guilty.”

The MCG has put special teams to clean the city. — TNS

Over 200 return to work

Following strict action by the MCG, over 200 striking workers have reportedly returned to work

