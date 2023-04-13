MCG chief to head GMDA

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 12

The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), PC Meena, has been given the additional charge of the CEO of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). In addition to this, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar, Yashpal Yadav, will be the Additional CEO of GMDA.

The decision has been taken to coordinate and synchronise development works in greater Gurugram area. The move was being planned for several months in order to bring all the three civic agencies of the greater Gurugram area on the same page.

Gurugram residents have applauded the decision as much of the infrastructure in the city is under the GMDA.

“We hope that the step will bring the Manesar civic body and the GMDA at par with MCG in terms of planning and service delivery. It will also help residents to voice their concerns at a single platform,” Praveen Malik, president of the United Association of New Gurugram, said.

Both the officials will face their first test during monsoon. “Now planning, execution will be more synchronised. We will be save a lot of time as coordinating various works will be easy. This will virtually bring entire city under one platform. We hope to deliver our best,” said Meena.

“Manesar MC is relatively a new agency. Better coordination with GMDA will help to serve people of the city. The residents are still awaiting many basic amenities such as regular water supply. Monsoons will pose a challenge but things will be resolved,” said Yadav.