Gurugram: MCG to buy 100 electric vehicles to collect garbage

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, June 25

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has decided to purchase 100 battery-operated electric mini trucks and hire at least 80 tractor-trailers for the collection, lifting and transportation of garbage from households and secondary dumping points.

Confirming this to The Tribune, Dr Naresh Kumar, Joint Commissioner (Sanitation) of the MCG, said he had written a letter to District Magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav, requesting the sanction of Rs 50 lakh from the CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds of the civic body to purchase the mini-trucks. The District Magistrate is the sanctioning authority for the use of money from the CSR funds.

“Though we may not be able to cover the total cost of the mini-trucks from the CSR funds, the remaining amount will be borne from the funds available with the civic body,” he said.According to corporation officials, the electric mini-trucks will be able to easily reach houses and collect garbage. Each mini truck can collect up to one tonne of garbage, sufficient for a small locality. Kumar added that the MCG would hire at least 80 tractor-trailers for the transportation of garbage from dumping yards and secondary dumping points.

Bimalraj Outsourcing Private Limited, a private company recently hired by the MCG for door-to-door garbage collection, operates 350 vehicles. This number is expected to increase to 750 in the coming days.

Opposition parties and local residents raised a significant outcry over poor sanitary conditions during the recent Lok Sabha elections. In response, the Haryana government had declared a municipal solid waste emergency in Gurugram.

RERA secretary conducts inspection

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Secretary Anu on Tuesday inspected many sites in the city to ensure garbage did not lie unattended and became a health hazard in neaby markets, mandis or residential areas.

“Garbage must not be lying for more than two to three hours at a site. Arrange tractors, trolleys and manpower and lift it timely and make reports on a daily basis,” she instructed sanitary inspectors.

MCG has appointed teams of officials to conduct regular checks to supervise waste collection. TNS

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Electric Vehicle #Gurugram